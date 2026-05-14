UP interns embedded in grassroots community projects

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the University of the Philippines (UP) signed an agreement Wednesday to integrate a major national anti-poverty program into the curriculum for social work and community development students.

The memorandum of agreement, signed at the UP Diliman Office of the Chancellor, established the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) as a primary learning platform for student interns.