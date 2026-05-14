UP interns embedded in grassroots community projects

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the University of the Philippines (UP) signed an agreement Wednesday to integrate a major national anti-poverty program into the curriculum for social work and community development students.
The memorandum of agreement, signed at the UP Diliman Office of the Chancellor, established the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) as a primary learning platform for student interns.
Under the partnership, students from the UP College of Social Work and Community Development will participate in community immersion, practicums, and research within municipalities where the KALAHI-CIDSS program is active.
DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez said the collaboration will equip future practitioners with the “lived experiences needed to serve the poor and the marginalized with competence and compassion.”
The agreement includes a cash-for-work component, providing financial benefits to UP interns while they participate in field activities.