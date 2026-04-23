Soup kitchen, food rescue program expanded

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is expanding its food assistance programs, including a soup kitchen initiative that redistributes surplus food from hotels and restaurants to transport workers and nearby communities.
Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the program currently serves about 300 meals daily, using donated excess food that would otherwise be discarded.
“It’s a soup kitchen, meaning surplus food from restaurants and hotels is brought here and served as fresh meals,” Gatchalian said.
The initiative is open not only to transport drivers but also to nearby residents who need assistance.
Beyond prepared meals, the DSWD has partnered with non-government organizations to source vegetables directly from farmers. The move aims to reduce food waste while also addressing logistical problems faced by producers.
Gatchalian said farmers often struggle with high transport costs, which sometimes force them to throw away unsold harvests.
“We see that many farmers are forced to discard their produce because transporting it costs more than what they earn from selling it,” he said, adding that the partnership ensures DSWD can purchase farm goods directly for its feeding programs.
This arrangement gives farmers a steady market while ensuring a reliable supply of fresh ingredients for beneficiaries.
The agency is now preparing to expand the soup kitchen program beyond Metro Manila, with new sites planned in Cebu and Zamboanga.
“We are opening in Cebu… in Zamboanga, we are still looking for a suitable location,” Gatchalian said.
The expansion comes as demand for food assistance continues to rise, particularly among transport workers affected by increasing fuel prices and economic pressures.
The soup kitchen initiative complements existing financial aid programs for drivers, although cash distribution has faced delays due to ongoing data verification challenges.
Officials said food-based assistance serves as immediate relief while validation processes for cash aid are being completed.
Gatchalian emphasized that the program highlights the importance of partnerships with private donors and civil society groups in addressing hunger and food wastage.
“Sometimes it depends on donations, but service continues without interruption,” he said.