Soup kitchen, food rescue program expanded

“It’s a soup kitchen, meaning surplus food from restaurants and hotels is brought here and served as fresh meals,” Gatchalian said.

The initiative is open not only to transport drivers but also to nearby residents who need assistance.

Beyond prepared meals, the DSWD has partnered with non-government organizations to source vegetables directly from farmers. The move aims to reduce food waste while also addressing logistical problems faced by producers.

Gatchalian said farmers often struggle with high transport costs, which sometimes force them to throw away unsold harvests.

“We see that many farmers are forced to discard their produce because transporting it costs more than what they earn from selling it,” he said, adding that the partnership ensures DSWD can purchase farm goods directly for its feeding programs.