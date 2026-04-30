DSWD food assistance program reaches 583k beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that its Walang Gutom Program (WGP) had 583,924 beneficiaries throughout its first three years of implementation.
Under the program, low-income and food-poor families receive assistance through an Electronic Benefit Transfer Card which contains P3,000 in funds that can only be used to purchase food from the agency’s retail partners.
Amid the ongoing crisis within the country, Camille Ann Taguba, WGP National Program Management Office (NPMO), stated that the DSWD was heightening its coordination with other government agencies in order to cater to the rising cost of products in the market.
“Bilang pagtugon sa state of energy emergency na dineklara ng ating gobyerno, alam po natin na isa sa pinakaapektado ay yung prices ng food commodities natin, yung itlog, bigas,” she explained.
Aside from ensuring adequate supply for beneficiaries, Taguba relayed that the program was also imploring discussions regarding proper food handling and alternative sources of nutrition through the social and behavior change communication (SBCC).
Individuals are also required to attend the Kalusugan, Kakayahan, at Kabuhayan (3K) sessions as part of the conditions to remain enrolled into the WGP.
“Sinasamahan din po natin ito ng mga sustainable practices sa pagkain. Kabilang na po diyan yung food gardening. Nakikipag-usap din po kami sa DA upang makapag-train kung paano ba yung magtanim kahit nasa urban setting,” said the DSWD official.
If accepted into the program, beneficiaries are given 36 months wherein they are provided the cash assistance.
In the event that they might not be able to redeem their credits for a particular month, Taguba explained that the DSWD would extend their enrollment to complete the month cap.