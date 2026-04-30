DSWD food assistance program reaches 583k beneficiaries

Aside from ensuring adequate supply for beneficiaries, Taguba relayed that the program was also imploring discussions regarding proper food handling and alternative sources of nutrition through the social and behavior change communication (SBCC).

Individuals are also required to attend the Kalusugan, Kakayahan, at Kabuhayan (3K) sessions as part of the conditions to remain enrolled into the WGP.

“Sinasamahan din po natin ito ng mga sustainable practices sa pagkain. Kabilang na po diyan yung food gardening. Nakikipag-usap din po kami sa DA upang makapag-train kung paano ba yung magtanim kahit nasa urban setting,” said the DSWD official.

If accepted into the program, beneficiaries are given 36 months wherein they are provided the cash assistance.

In the event that they might not be able to redeem their credits for a particular month, Taguba explained that the DSWD would extend their enrollment to complete the month cap.