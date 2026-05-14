‘Summer Capital’ families make sustainable lifestyle pivot

BAGUIO CITY — Families in Baguio are increasingly adopting mindful household habits, incorporating small lifestyle changes and sustainable products into their daily routines.
Local parents are leading the transition by opting for reusable items and goods manufactured from natural materials.
At SM City Baguio, the shift in consumer behavior is becoming more visible among shoppers seeking eco-friendly alternatives.
Justine, a first-time mother, said parenthood increased her awareness of the products she introduces into her home. She cited that consistent, small decisions can lead to significant long-term impacts on the environment.
For most local households, the move toward a greener lifestyle involves gradual adjustments rather than immediate, large-scale changes.
Common practices include utilizing reusable containers, reducing general waste, and being more intentional about the necessity of daily purchases.
Retailers cited that parents often prioritize practicality when selecting home essentials, seeking a balance among budget, convenience and durability.
There is a growing preference for items that are long-lasting or sourced from sustainable materials to meet everyday needs.
To support these evolving preferences, the SM Green Finds program offers a selection of eco-friendly and locally sourced products. The initiative is a component of the broader SM Green Movement campaign, which aims to make sustainable options more accessible to the community.
The trend suggests that many families now view environmental consciousness as an approachable goal. By focusing on small, thoughtful choices over time, local households are integrating greener habits into their lives without overcomplicating their daily routines.