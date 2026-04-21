Simple yet meaningful ways to embrace green living

You don’t have to “detach from desire,” as Buddha espoused, just to live a simpler life. The key is to keep a more intentional lifestyle which, these days, is no longer as difficult to achieve as it used to be.
As today’s Earth Day celebration reminds: protecting the planet is not only the responsibility of governments and institutions; it is also shaped by the everyday choices people make.
Green living, more than ever, is a byword that resounds with more urgency today.
With this year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” one of the early proponents of the ‘green living” mantra, SM Store, highlights how simple lifestyle decisions, from the clothes we wear to the items we bring into our homes, can contribute to a more sustainable future. The widely accessible store helps make this possible through thoughtfully selected products made from responsible materials, energy-efficient technologies and locally crafted goods.
An intentional lifestyle should begin at home. For smarter energy use, SM Home has practical appliances designed with efficiency in mind to help households reduce energy consumption while still enjoying convenience.
One example is the Hanabishi 20L inverter Microwave, which features inverter technology that makes it up to 10 percent more efficient. By optimizing how energy is used during cooking, appliances like this allow families to enjoy modern kitchen solutions while making more mindful choices about energy consumption.
Beyond appliances, SM Home offers furniture that’s made “green.”
Pieces such as the Fate Wooden Bedside Table and Fend Study Table showcase responsibly sourced wood, combining durability with conscious material selection. Complementing them is the 2-Layer Jewelry Drawer, crafted with vegan leather, offering a stylish yet eco-minded storage solution.
These pieces demonstrate how sustainable design can blend seamlessly with modern interiors.
Sustainability is also about supporting communities and preserving traditional craftsmanship.
Handloomed 11th Earth Beach Towels, available at Kultura, are crafted by artisans in Camarines Sur using upcycled fabric waste sourced from Manila and Bulacan. By transforming discarded textiles into vibrant woven pieces, these artisans give new life to materials while preserving traditional weaving techniques.
The result is a versatile towel perfect for beach trips, travel, sports, or everyday use — proof that sustainable products can also be practical and beautifully made.
Fashion is another area where consumers can make powerful environmental choices.
At SM Fashion, the KX Bamboo Dress Shirt highlights the benefits of bamboo-based fabrics, which are known for being breathable, lightweight, and softer than traditional cotton.
Meanwhile, Code Blue Sustainable Denim Pants recreate the classic denim feel using a blend of cotton and recycled plastic bottles, reducing waste while maintaining style and durability. They are also available in modern silhouettes such as Jorts and Barrel Pants, offering versatile options for everyday wear.
By turning waste into wearable fashion, these pieces represent a growing movement toward circular fashion.
Earth Day reminds us that caring for the planet is not defined by one grand gesture but by the collective impact of many small choices.
Through thoughtfully designed products, from energy-efficient appliances and responsibly sourced furniture to artisancrafted textiles and sustainable fashion, SM Store empowers shoppers to make choices that benefit both their lifestyles and the environment.
By choosing better, one can help shape a healthier planet for all.