Simple yet meaningful ways to embrace green living

Green living, more than ever, is a byword that resounds with more urgency today.

With this year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” one of the early proponents of the ‘green living” mantra, SM Store, highlights how simple lifestyle decisions, from the clothes we wear to the items we bring into our homes, can contribute to a more sustainable future. The widely accessible store helps make this possible through thoughtfully selected products made from responsible materials, energy-efficient technologies and locally crafted goods.

SMARTER ENERGY USE

An intentional lifestyle should begin at home. For smarter energy use, SM Home has practical appliances designed with efficiency in mind to help households reduce energy consumption while still enjoying convenience.

One example is the Hanabishi 20L inverter Microwave, which features inverter technology that makes it up to 10 percent more efficient. By optimizing how energy is used during cooking, appliances like this allow families to enjoy modern kitchen solutions while making more mindful choices about energy consumption.