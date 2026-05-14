Baguio families embrace greener lifestyle through mindful daily habits

BAGUIO CITY — Families in Baguio City are increasingly adopting mindful household habits by incorporating small lifestyle changes into their daily routines.
Many parents are transitioning toward sustainability by opting for reusable items and products made from natural materials. At SM City Baguio, the shift in consumer behavior is evident among shoppers such as Justine, a first-time mother.
She said motherhood has made her more conscious of the products she brings into her home, emphasizing that small but consistent decisions can create a significant long-term impact.
For many households, adopting a greener lifestyle involves gradual adjustments rather than immediate large-scale changes. Common practices include using reusable containers, reducing household waste, and being more intentional about daily purchases.
Parents also continue to prioritize practicality when choosing home essentials, balancing affordability, convenience, and durability. There is a growing preference for products that are long-lasting or made from sustainable materials to address everyday household needs.
To support changing consumer preferences, the SM Green Finds program offers a range of eco-friendly and locally sourced products. The initiative forms part of the broader SM Green Movement campaign, which seeks to make sustainable choices more accessible to communities.
The trend suggests that many families now see environmental consciousness as an achievable goal. By making small and thoughtful choices over time, households are finding ways to integrate greener habits into their daily lives without overcomplicating their routines.