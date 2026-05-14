Baguio families embrace greener lifestyle through mindful daily habits

BAGUIO CITY — Families in Baguio City are increasingly adopting mindful household habits by incorporating small lifestyle changes into their daily routines.

Many parents are transitioning toward sustainability by opting for reusable items and products made from natural materials. At SM City Baguio, the shift in consumer behavior is evident among shoppers such as Justine, a first-time mother.

She said motherhood has made her more conscious of the products she brings into her home, emphasizing that small but consistent decisions can create a significant long-term impact.