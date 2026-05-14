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Storm storms into 3rd round

TOZER Michael Storm makes heads turn as he posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Marley Sodsod to reach the boys’ U12 third round of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Thursday.
TOZER Michael Storm makes heads turn as he posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Marley Sodsod to reach the boys’ U12 third round of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Thursday.Photograph courtesy of PHILTA
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Tozer Michael Storm defeated Alexander Marley Sodsod, 6-4, 6-1, Thursday to reach the boys’ U12 third round in the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The 12th-seeded Storm will be up against No. 6 Rafael Benigno Cablitas, who clobbered Novak Peraja, 6-0, 6-0.

In other matches, John Aron Emana shocked No. 8 Matias Aguilera, 6-4, 4-6 (10-3), and Lewis Andrius Santiago ousted No. 15 Francis Gabriel Abacan, 7-6, 6-0.

TOZER Michael Storm makes heads turn as he posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Marley Sodsod to reach the boys’ U12 third round of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Thursday.
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Emana will face No. 1 Carlos Acaso, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Matteo Jenrix Alcantara, while Santiago will battle No. 3 Joaquin Dacyon, who walked over Jeffrey Tsoi.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Frank Nhiel Dilao triumphed over John Michael Rellona, 6-2, 6-1, to advance against Prince Jake Unahan, who ousted No. 15 Kristian Novak Brazal, 6-4, 6-0, in the boys’ U18 division of the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

TOZER Michael Storm makes heads turn as he posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Marley Sodsod to reach the boys’ U12 third round of the Philta National Age Group Championships on Thursday.
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Other winners were No. 9 Cris Lance Iglupas over Godwin Kaido Jumarang, 6-1 ret.; No. 12 Nathan Leonard Cansana over Gabriel Victor Torres, 2-6, 6-1 (10-7); and No. 16 Bryll John Laceda over Enzo Rafael Dimaano, 6-0, 6-2.

First-round winners in the girls’ U12 division were No. 1 Kyla Caguioa, No. 2 Donnarose Olavides, No. 3 Mikaela Kate Chavez, No. 4 Ellythia Comia, No. 5 Mira Andrea Yvonne Plaza, No. 6 Jaynelle Dania Castro, No. 7 Margaret Audry Abacan and No. 8 Misty Mae Principe.

Philta National Age Group Tennis
U12 Boys Tennis Philippines
Rizal Memorial Tennis Tournament
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