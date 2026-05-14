Storm storms into 3rd round

Tozer Michael Storm defeated Alexander Marley Sodsod, 6-4, 6-1, Thursday to reach the boys’ U12 third round in the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
The 12th-seeded Storm will be up against No. 6 Rafael Benigno Cablitas, who clobbered Novak Peraja, 6-0, 6-0.
In other matches, John Aron Emana shocked No. 8 Matias Aguilera, 6-4, 4-6 (10-3), and Lewis Andrius Santiago ousted No. 15 Francis Gabriel Abacan, 7-6, 6-0.
Emana will face No. 1 Carlos Acaso, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Matteo Jenrix Alcantara, while Santiago will battle No. 3 Joaquin Dacyon, who walked over Jeffrey Tsoi.
Meanwhile, No. 1 Frank Nhiel Dilao triumphed over John Michael Rellona, 6-2, 6-1, to advance against Prince Jake Unahan, who ousted No. 15 Kristian Novak Brazal, 6-4, 6-0, in the boys’ U18 division of the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.
Other winners were No. 9 Cris Lance Iglupas over Godwin Kaido Jumarang, 6-1 ret.; No. 12 Nathan Leonard Cansana over Gabriel Victor Torres, 2-6, 6-1 (10-7); and No. 16 Bryll John Laceda over Enzo Rafael Dimaano, 6-0, 6-2.
First-round winners in the girls’ U12 division were No. 1 Kyla Caguioa, No. 2 Donnarose Olavides, No. 3 Mikaela Kate Chavez, No. 4 Ellythia Comia, No. 5 Mira Andrea Yvonne Plaza, No. 6 Jaynelle Dania Castro, No. 7 Margaret Audry Abacan and No. 8 Misty Mae Principe.