Storm storms into 3rd round

Tozer Michael Storm defeated Alexander Marley Sodsod, 6-4, 6-1, Thursday to reach the boys’ U12 third round in the Philta National Age Group Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The 12th-seeded Storm will be up against No. 6 Rafael Benigno Cablitas, who clobbered Novak Peraja, 6-0, 6-0.

In other matches, John Aron Emana shocked No. 8 Matias Aguilera, 6-4, 4-6 (10-3), and Lewis Andrius Santiago ousted No. 15 Francis Gabriel Abacan, 7-6, 6-0.