DoST expands access to technological training

The Department of Science and Technology Ilocos Region (DoST Ilocos Region) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s Dagupan City Jail Male Dormitory (BJMP Dagupan CJMD) recently partnered to implement science and technology (S&T)-based training programs for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
The agreement aims to expand access to technology training and livelihood opportunities within the facility by providing technical expertise, trainers, instructional materials, and capability-building activities that support the rehabilitation and reintegration of PDLs into the society.
The initiative reflects the continued collaboration of both agencies in delivering science, technology and innovation (STI) interventions directly to PDLs, strengthening their access to skills development and livelihood opportunities.
Through this partnership, DoST Ilocos Region and BJMP Dagupan aim to equip PDLs with practical competencies that promote self-reliance and prepare them for a productive reintegration into the community.
The two agencies formalized the partnership with Engr. Arnold C. Santos, provincial director of DoST Pangasinan, representing Regional Director Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog; City Jail Warden JCINSP Lito S. Lam-Osen; and SJO2 Janice M. Wackisan of the Welfare and Development Section signing the memorandum of agreement on 23 March.
DoST aims to provide science-based, innovative and inclusive solutions across four strategic pillars: human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability. These pillars embody the mantra OneDOST4U: Solutions and Opportunities for All.