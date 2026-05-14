DOST-STII donates equipment to PUP Taguig to improve learning spaces

The Department of Science and Technology-Science and Technology Information Institute turned over office and library furniture and fixtures to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Taguig Campus on 13 May 2026 to help improve the school’s learning environment.
The donation included office and library equipment such as free-standing tables, executive wooden tables, foldable training tables, chairs, card catalogs, and cabinets aimed at upgrading campus facilities for students and faculty members.
DOST-STII Finance and Administrative Division chief Arlene E. Centeno said the initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to maximizing government resources for public benefit.
“We at DOST-STII believe that government resources should continue to create value and serve meaningful purposes whenever possible. Through this donation, we hope that these items will contribute to a more conducive learning and working environment for our ‘Iskolar ng Bayan,’” Centeno said.
She added that the turnover symbolizes cooperation between institutions dedicated to education and nation-building.
Rhyan V. Molinar, head of academic programs at PUP Taguig, thanked DOST-STII for the continued support extended to the university over the years.
“Unity is a strength. Our collaboration is a strength. When there is a wonderful collaboration, great things happen,” Molinar said.
The turnover ceremony was also attended by university librarian Elena C. Mamansag, property custodian Gina dela Cruz, members of the DOST-STII Disposal and Appraisal Committee, and representatives from the Commission on Audit.