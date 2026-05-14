DOST-STII donates equipment to PUP Taguig to improve learning spaces

DOST-STII Finance and Administrative Division chief Arlene E. Centeno said the initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to maximizing government resources for public benefit.

“We at DOST-STII believe that government resources should continue to create value and serve meaningful purposes whenever possible. Through this donation, we hope that these items will contribute to a more conducive learning and working environment for our ‘Iskolar ng Bayan,’” Centeno said.

She added that the turnover symbolizes cooperation between institutions dedicated to education and nation-building.

Rhyan V. Molinar, head of academic programs at PUP Taguig, thanked DOST-STII for the continued support extended to the university over the years.

“Unity is a strength. Our collaboration is a strength. When there is a wonderful collaboration, great things happen,” Molinar said.

The turnover ceremony was also attended by university librarian Elena C. Mamansag, property custodian Gina dela Cruz, members of the DOST-STII Disposal and Appraisal Committee, and representatives from the Commission on Audit.