PRO 1, OLCFI hold outreach, oath-taking, and facility inaugurations in La Union

Humanitarian efforts formed part of the day’s activities, with 108 PRO 1 personnel participating in a bloodletting drive conducted in coordination with the Regional Medical and Dental Unit 1 and the Philippine Red Cross–La Union Chapter.

Facility improvements were also introduced during the visit, including the blessing and inauguration of a newly established gymnasium and barbershop aimed at supporting the physical well-being and morale of police personnel. A function hall was likewise inaugurated to enhance operational and administrative activities.

During the formal program, 10 PRO 1 OLCFI officers took their oath of office, signaling a renewed commitment to leadership and service. Assistance was also extended to 16 personnel beneficiaries through the distribution of grocery packages, health kits, and financial aid under the “Love and Blessing in Action” initiative.

In her message, Nartatez acknowledged the challenges faced by police personnel and assured them of continued support.

“Sa ating mga kapulisan, saludo ako sa inyong dedikasyon. Alam naming hindi madali ang inyong trabaho. But please remember—you are not alone. We are here to support you, to stand with you, at iparamdam sa inyo na kayo rin ay inaalagaan,” she said.

PRO 1 said the activities reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen both personnel welfare programs and community-oriented initiatives in the region.