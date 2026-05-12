Bataan jeepney operators receive cash relief

The rollout was conducted in partnership with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, which provided technical assistance to streamline the verification and payout process.

Drivers at the event expressed relief over the intervention, noting that the sustained increase in fuel costs has significantly cut into their daily take-home pay. Many said the funds would be used to cover immediate household expenses and basic necessities.

The DSWD disclosed that the distribution in Bataan is part of an ongoing regional effort to provide financial assistance to public utility vehicle drivers across Central Luzon as economic pressures continue to affect the transport sector.