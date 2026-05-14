NorMin inflation eases to 4.9%

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Inflation in Northern Mindanao slowed slightly to 4.9 percent in April, down from 5.2 percent in March, though the rate remains higher than the 3.8 percent recorded during the same period last year.
Data presented showed that while transport, energy and housing costs have eased, food prices continue to drive upward pressure on the region’s economy.
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported moderate variations across the region’s provinces. Misamis Oriental registered a 4.8 percent inflation rate, with Cagayan de Oro City posting the highest rate in the province at 5.0 percent.
Bukidnon, the region’s primary food producer, recorded a higher rate of 5.1 percent as rising costs for farm inputs and logistics offset high local production. Other provincial rates included Misamis Occidental at 4.7 percent, Lanao del Norte at 4.6 percent and Camiguin at 4.3 percent.
PSA regional director Janith C. Aves attributed the overall slowdown to rollbacks in global oil prices and a stable power supply, which lowered costs for electricity, water and transport.
However, food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the largest contributors to inflation, averaging 6.3 percent across the region. Officials cited that recent inclement weather limited the supply of fresh fish, vegetables, and rice, further pushing prices upward.
Chief Statistical Specialist Sarah B. Balagbis held courtesy visits with Misamis Oriental Governor Juliette T. Uy and City Mayor Rolando Uy to discuss data-sharing and evidence-based planning.
The governor expressed support for the agency’s initiatives but noted that inflation remains above the government’s target range of 2 percent to 4 percent. She explained that even agricultural hubs like Bukidnon face challenges as fuel and fertilizer costs increase the final price paid by consumers.
In response to these pressures, regional agencies have coordinated several interventions. The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture are expanding the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program to sell produce directly to consumers at 10 percent to 20 percent below commercial rates.
Other measures include subsidized fertilizers and seeds for farmers and the strengthening of farm-to-market roads to reduce transport expenses.
Local leaders have also introduced provincial safeguards, as Misamis Oriental Governor Henry S. Oaminal committed to protecting low-income families through the Walang Gutom program and targeted livelihood grants, which he noted are funded to minimize further inflationary impact.
Meanwhile, Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque said the province is establishing community food terminals and providing post-harvest facilities to reduce wastage and bypass middlemen.
The PSA projects that inflation in Northern Mindanao will return to the government’s target range by the third quarter of 2026, assuming there are no major disruptions to the global oil or food markets.
Authorities expect the upcoming main harvest season to further stabilize food costs and have urged the public to report instances of hoarding or unfair trade practices to the Department of Trade and Industry.