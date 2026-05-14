NorMin inflation eases to 4.9%

However, food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the largest contributors to inflation, averaging 6.3 percent across the region. Officials cited that recent inclement weather limited the supply of fresh fish, vegetables, and rice, further pushing prices upward.

Chief Statistical Specialist Sarah B. Balagbis held courtesy visits with Misamis Oriental Governor Juliette T. Uy and City Mayor Rolando Uy to discuss data-sharing and evidence-based planning.

The governor expressed support for the agency’s initiatives but noted that inflation remains above the government’s target range of 2 percent to 4 percent. She explained that even agricultural hubs like Bukidnon face challenges as fuel and fertilizer costs increase the final price paid by consumers.

In response to these pressures, regional agencies have coordinated several interventions. The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture are expanding the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program to sell produce directly to consumers at 10 percent to 20 percent below commercial rates.

Other measures include subsidized fertilizers and seeds for farmers and the strengthening of farm-to-market roads to reduce transport expenses.

Local leaders have also introduced provincial safeguards, as Misamis Oriental Governor Henry S. Oaminal committed to protecting low-income families through the Walang Gutom program and targeted livelihood grants, which he noted are funded to minimize further inflationary impact.

Meanwhile, Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque said the province is establishing community food terminals and providing post-harvest facilities to reduce wastage and bypass middlemen.

The PSA projects that inflation in Northern Mindanao will return to the government’s target range by the third quarter of 2026, assuming there are no major disruptions to the global oil or food markets.

Authorities expect the upcoming main harvest season to further stabilize food costs and have urged the public to report instances of hoarding or unfair trade practices to the Department of Trade and Industry.