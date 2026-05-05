PSA: Inflation climbs to 7.2% in April

Despite steep increases in fuel prices during the month, food remained the largest driver of inflation due to its heavier weight in the consumer basket. Rice in particular stood out as a major contributor.

“Food carries a larger weight in the basket. This April, we saw three food items with significant contributions, specifically rice, which posted an inflation rate of 13.7 percent. That is already in double digits, and rice alone has a weight of almost 9 percent in the basket,” said Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages posted faster increases during the month, outweighing the impact of transport costs even as fuel prices surged. Transport still ranked among the top contributors, alongside housing-related expenses such as electricity and gas.

Food inflation climbed to 6.1 percent nationwide, with rice leading the increase. Other staples such as fish, vegetables, and corn also recorded faster price growth, reinforcing the upward trend.

For lower-income households, food costs rose even more sharply at 8.5 percent, accounting for more than half of their overall inflation. Rice prices again played a central role, alongside increases in seafood and vegetables, highlighting the vulnerability of poorer households to basic commodity shocks.

Transport costs surged as well, reflecting higher fuel prices, while housing, water, and electricity expenses added further strain. These same factors were cited as major contributors to inflation both at the national level and across income segments.

Core inflation, which excludes selected food and energy items, also increased to 3.9 percent, signaling that price pressures are beginning to spread beyond volatile sectors.

Across regions, inflation picked up broadly. In the National Capital Region, inflation accelerated to 5.5 percent, while areas outside Metro Manila posted a faster 7.7 percent. For low-income households, inflation trends were similarly elevated nationwide, with some regions recording double-digit rates.

The latest figures highlight how essential goods, particularly food, continue to drive overall inflation, even as global fuel shocks ripple through the broader economy.