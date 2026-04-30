NM sustains P1-T economy status

“Northern Mindanao continues to demonstrate strong economic performance, sustaining its position among the Philippines’ trillion-peso economies and reaffirming its role as a vital driver of national development,” said PSA-10 Regional Director Janith C. Aves.

Services sector leads growth

Growth was anchored by the services sector, which expanded by 8 percent and accounted for 58.2 percent of total output. Wholesale and retail trade remained the largest contributor within the sector.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries posted a modest recovery, growing by 1.3 percent from 0.1 percent the previous year. Bukidnon retained its status as the country’s top agricultural producer, while the region ranked second nationwide in agricultural contribution.

The industry sector grew by only 0.6 percent, weighed down by a 5.5 percent decline in construction due to stricter project validation processes. Manufacturing remained stable, supported by food and beverage production.