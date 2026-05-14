Nations drawing down oil stocks at record pace

“The pace of emergency stock releases picked up pace in April, with further volumes set to hit the market in the coming months,” the agency said.

Fears of shortages are rising with the summer travel season approaching in the northern hemisphere, with airlines already warning of jet fuel shortages in a matter of weeks if supply disruptions persist.

“With global oil inventories already drawing at a record clip, further price volatility appears likely ahead of the peak summer demand period,” the agency said.

Surging prices are also weighing on the demand outlook as end users such as petrochemical and heavy manufacturers reduce usage.