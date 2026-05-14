Napolcom slams QCPD for ‘downgrading’ charges amid viral road rage

The charges stem from a Tuesday incident on C5 Road in Pasig City where Lagua, while on a motorcycle, allegedly pushed a civilian rider, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

During a press briefing at Napolcom headquarters, Calinisan scolded investigators Lt. Col. Edison Juaño and P/Cpl. Benito Calungai Jr. for not filing a frustrated murder case.

He recommended their relief and ordered an investigation into their handling of the probe.

“Strengthening the integrity of the police force requires holding our own accountable to the highest standard, not protecting them through lighter charges,” Calinisan said.