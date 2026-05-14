Napolcom slams QCPD for ‘downgrading’ charges amid viral road rage

A high-ranking official of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Thursday accused Quezon City police investigators of deliberately “downgrading” charges against a fellow officer involved in a viral road rage incident.
Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer Ralph Calinisan expressed outrage over the decision by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to file only physical injury and malicious mischief cases against P/SSg. Erwin Lagua.
The charges stem from a Tuesday incident on C5 Road in Pasig City where Lagua, while on a motorcycle, allegedly pushed a civilian rider, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.
During a press briefing at Napolcom headquarters, Calinisan scolded investigators Lt. Col. Edison Juaño and P/Cpl. Benito Calungai Jr. for not filing a frustrated murder case.
He recommended their relief and ordered an investigation into their handling of the probe.
“Strengthening the integrity of the police force requires holding our own accountable to the highest standard, not protecting them through lighter charges,” Calinisan said.
To recall, the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Barangay Ugong, was captured by a 360-degree camera and widely circulated on social media.
The footage appeared to show a lane dispute in heavy traffic that escalated when Lagua allegedly shoved the rear of the victim’s motorcycle.
QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said Lagua has been relieved from the District Mobile Force Battalion and reassigned to a holding unit effective Wednesday. The QCPD has also requested that Lagua be placed under an automatic leave of absence without pay.
Police Lt. Col. Edgard Batoon, acting commander of the District Mobile Force Battalion, confirmed that Lagua also faces administrative charges of grave misconduct. Batoon cited that Lagua voluntarily surrendered, expressed remorse and had no prior derogatory record.
Lagua remains in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit as the case is referred to the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.