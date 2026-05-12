MORE Power eyes three-year rollout of unmanned substations

MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power), the Razon-led power distributor in Iloilo, is rolling out a three-year plan to shift to unmanned substations under its power grid modernization efforts.
The company said Tuesday it has advanced the plan after launching Iloilo City’s first fully unmanned 30MVA substation, which it described as the start of a digitized “smart” grid to support the city’s growing power demand.
The substation uses a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, allowing it to be operated remotely through a Control Center.
Engr. Wilmar Gonzaludo, PSPD Manager, said the project was the result of “long and meticulous planning, plus a deep understanding of the system that Iloilo consumers need.”
“In other places, SCADA and automation are already in use. Advanced technology exists, so why not leverage it, especially with MORE Power here to deliver the same high-quality services to consumers?” Substation Projects Manager Engr. Mark Anthony Molano said.
MORE Power said Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) allow real-time monitoring of load flow, voltage levels, and equipment condition. The system can also automatically detect faults, isolate problems, and restore power within seconds.
The company added that the SCADA system serves as a “digital brain” for the grid by supporting predictive maintenance and data-based forecasting to help prevent overloads.
MORE Power said the unmanned setup also improves worker safety by reducing exposure to high-voltage areas while enabling 24/7 monitoring.
Despite remote operations, the company said security is maintained through round-the-clock on-site guards.