MORE Power eyes three-year rollout of unmanned substations

The substation uses a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, allowing it to be operated remotely through a Control Center.

Engr. Wilmar Gonzaludo, PSPD Manager, said the project was the result of “long and meticulous planning, plus a deep understanding of the system that Iloilo consumers need.”

“In other places, SCADA and automation are already in use. Advanced technology exists, so why not leverage it, especially with MORE Power here to deliver the same high-quality services to consumers?” Substation Projects Manager Engr. Mark Anthony Molano said.