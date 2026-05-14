SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
OPINION

Menswear with flair

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

Fashion designer Randy Ortiz with his family.Nearly 40 years in the business and still making waves, the iconic Randy Ortiz shows us how menswear should be done. 

Known for his expert craftsmanship in formal wear for grooms, celebrities and executives, as well as his bold use of prints and colors, Randy redefined menswear in the local fashion scene, which was once considered conservative. Now, he’s doing it again with the launch of his first major standalone menswear showcase, “Randy O.MAN,” at The Peninsula Manila. The dress code perfectly matched the theme of the show: A sartorial or boyfriend jacket. Loved dressing up for this one!

AGILE ZAMORA
The Randy O. man is dapper and dandy
FASHION designer Randy Ortiz with his family.
FASHION designer Randy Ortiz with his family.Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
JACK de Mesa
JACK de Mesa
HAYDEN Kho
HAYDEN Kho
DINGDONG Dantes
DINGDONG Dantes
JOHN Estrada
JOHN Estrada
YOUR Columnist and Luis Espiritu
YOUR Columnist and Luis Espiritu

His 2026 collection featured both Spring-Summer and Fall-Winter looks, giving gentlemen inspiration on how to stay stylish and fresh all year round. Top local and international models, along with celebrity muses, showcased designs ranging from club, lounge, and leisure wear to formal attire. Each season’s color palette was well represented, and every look appeared sharp and sophisticated. To sum it up, the collection was simply O-mazing.

ANNETTE Coronel, Jan Garcia, Tina Maristela and Izza Gonzalez.
ANNETTE Coronel, Jan Garcia, Tina Maristela and Izza Gonzalez.
APPLE Aberin, Atty. Mike Toledo and Tweetie de Leon
APPLE Aberin, Atty. Mike Toledo and Tweetie de Leon

Throughout the show, the fabulous Tweetie De Leon-Gonzales served as host, while live saxophone performances added an extra layer of richness to the event. Soon, Randy’s signature “Randy Dandy” touch will also make its way to retail through ready-to-wear pieces. So exciting! Can’t wait to see more gentlemen expressing themselves through Randy’s creations. Congratulations, dear Randy. Cheers!

AGILE ZAMORA
A life Woven with passion and purpose
DEREK Flores, Atty. Karen Davila and Patrick Coard.
DEREK Flores, Atty. Karen Davila and Patrick Coard.
DR. Elsie Pascua, Chris Badiola and Dr. Vicky Belo.
DR. Elsie Pascua, Chris Badiola and Dr. Vicky Belo.
KIFU Augousti and Ana De Ocampo.
KIFU Augousti and Ana De Ocampo.
PAOLO Dela Cruz, Vivian Caramba, Crystal Jacinto, Brenda Ngo and Gerald Ramirez.
PAOLO Dela Cruz, Vivian Caramba, Crystal Jacinto, Brenda Ngo and Gerald Ramirez.
RICHARD Gomez and Bong Prada Lim.
RICHARD Gomez and Bong Prada Lim.
Modern gentleman style
Randy Ortiz Menswear 2026
Luxury Filipino Fashion
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph