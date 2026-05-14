Menswear with flair

Fashion designer Randy Ortiz with his family.Nearly 40 years in the business and still making waves, the iconic Randy Ortiz shows us how menswear should be done.

Known for his expert craftsmanship in formal wear for grooms, celebrities and executives, as well as his bold use of prints and colors, Randy redefined menswear in the local fashion scene, which was once considered conservative. Now, he’s doing it again with the launch of his first major standalone menswear showcase, “Randy O.MAN,” at The Peninsula Manila. The dress code perfectly matched the theme of the show: A sartorial or boyfriend jacket. Loved dressing up for this one!