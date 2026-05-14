Menswear with flair

Fashion designer Randy Ortiz with his family.Nearly 40 years in the business and still making waves, the iconic Randy Ortiz shows us how menswear should be done.
Known for his expert craftsmanship in formal wear for grooms, celebrities and executives, as well as his bold use of prints and colors, Randy redefined menswear in the local fashion scene, which was once considered conservative. Now, he’s doing it again with the launch of his first major standalone menswear showcase, “Randy O.MAN,” at The Peninsula Manila. The dress code perfectly matched the theme of the show: A sartorial or boyfriend jacket. Loved dressing up for this one!
His 2026 collection featured both Spring-Summer and Fall-Winter looks, giving gentlemen inspiration on how to stay stylish and fresh all year round. Top local and international models, along with celebrity muses, showcased designs ranging from club, lounge, and leisure wear to formal attire. Each season’s color palette was well represented, and every look appeared sharp and sophisticated. To sum it up, the collection was simply O-mazing.
Throughout the show, the fabulous Tweetie De Leon-Gonzales served as host, while live saxophone performances added an extra layer of richness to the event. Soon, Randy’s signature “Randy Dandy” touch will also make its way to retail through ready-to-wear pieces. So exciting! Can’t wait to see more gentlemen expressing themselves through Randy’s creations. Congratulations, dear Randy. Cheers!