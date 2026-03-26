The Randy O. man is dapper and dandy

When the name Randy Ortiz comes to mind, it is synonymous with words like trés chic, dramatic and elegant.
As a designer, he has been a tour de force, shaping and defining the Philippine fashion scene with his distinct point-of-view and skill at reshaping fabric into dresses that become wearable works of art. Even the simplest of silhouettes are elevated by beadwork, appliques and lace — as he does when he pairs a cropped bouclé suit jacket with a fully-embellished ball skirt. Classic Randy — making some of Manila’s best-dressed lifelong fans.
This year, Ortiz flips the script on his journey as a designer. He steps forward into the next chapter by returning to his roots — menswear. Coming in at a time when men’s fashion was limited to basic shirts, jackets and trousers, his couture take catapulted Ortiz into Manila’s fashion diaspora back in the ‘90s. This time, he stays true to the tenets of his design philosophy — thoughtful details, playful shapes, impeccable tailoring — but leans into the modern man’s newfound appreciation for walking on the style-savvy side.
Ortiz celebrated his return to menswear with Randy O. Man. The evening felt like a vitural reunion as his friends, fellow designers, models and Manila’s social set — many of which were dressed in their Randy Ortiz best — descended on the Rigodon Ballroom of The Peninsula Manila, eager to see this new collection.
The show began as the ballroom was bathed in gold light from the setting sun, as supermodel and longtime muse Tweetie De Leon-Gonzalez, in a crisp white suit, came in to present the show. Over the next 50 looks, guests were treated to an exposition of the diverse paths that modern menswear can go. Then there were those stunning menswear-inspired pieces for women, too.
As each model walked across the ballroom, Ortiz’s immense understanding of pattern, color and fabric vis-à-vis silhouette was front and center. Textures had a tactile quality to them — one that could be appreciated even at a distance. Strategically placed details and mixed prints hinted at a playfulness to the design, while his color palette played between soft hues, acid brights, earth tones and deep autumnal shades.
If there was one quality that clear with every piece, it would have to be Ortiz’s strict eye for impeccable tailoring, with nary a stitch out of place. Whether on a classic or a cropped jacket, the lines were always clean and sharp. Every pattern was perfectly lined up, making for a bold but still elegant sartorial choice. Exactly the kind of pieces any stylish man would want in their wardrobe.
A highlight of the show was the presence of past Ortiz’s muses and models, the likes of Dingdong Dantes, Luke Jickain, Mike Toledo, Gary Dulatas and Hayden Kho — all looking dapper and dandy in their Randy O. Man suits. Another longtime collaborator, Jackie Aquino, returned to direct the show.
As Ortiz took his bow, where he was greeted by a standing ovation, this show says this — Randy O. Man is Ortiz’s proverbial love letter to the style-savvy Filipino man.