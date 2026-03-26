The Randy O. man is dapper and dandy

This year, Ortiz flips the script on his journey as a designer. He steps forward into the next chapter by returning to his roots — menswear. Coming in at a time when men’s fashion was limited to basic shirts, jackets and trousers, his couture take catapulted Ortiz into Manila’s fashion diaspora back in the ‘90s. This time, he stays true to the tenets of his design philosophy — thoughtful details, playful shapes, impeccable tailoring — but leans into the modern man’s newfound appreciation for walking on the style-savvy side.

Ortiz celebrated his return to menswear with Randy O. Man. The evening felt like a vitural reunion as his friends, fellow designers, models and Manila’s social set — many of which were dressed in their Randy Ortiz best — descended on the Rigodon Ballroom of The Peninsula Manila, eager to see this new collection.

The show began as the ballroom was bathed in gold light from the setting sun, as supermodel and longtime muse Tweetie De Leon-Gonzalez, in a crisp white suit, came in to present the show. Over the next 50 looks, guests were treated to an exposition of the diverse paths that modern menswear can go. Then there were those stunning menswear-inspired pieces for women, too.