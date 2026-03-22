A life Woven with passion and purpose

When passion calls, a person answers

Before fashion found him, Ortiz explored other directions. He pursued Hotel and Restaurant Administration at De La Salle University, drawn by the booming tourism industry of the time. But even after earning his degree, fulfillment remained elusive. The rigidity of corporate life did not suit him, and a brief venture into the food business only reinforced what he already knew: his heart was not in it.

The turning point came from a deeply personal source — his parents. His mother’s elegance and his father’s refined sense of style left a lasting impression on him. Without formal training, Ortiz began designing clothes, guided purely by instinct. With just two sewers and a borrowed lanai from his father’s home, he started what would become a lifelong pursuit. What began as a modest operation soon evolved into a flourishing career.

A colorful beginning

Ortiz’s early years in fashion were marked by both discovery and challenge. Beyond mastering design, he learned the importance of working with people. Clients came with different personalities, expectations, and visions. For Ortiz, this became a lesson in empathy. “You cannot be a dictator,” he would later reflect. “You have to listen.”

His entry into retail through Sari-Sari, a platform that showcased Filipino designers, placed him among a vibrant community of creatives. Yet, despite the exposure, Ortiz felt drawn to a more personal approach. He eventually stepped away from retail to focus on bespoke design, where he could build deeper connections with his clients.

It was in weddings that Ortiz found his true calling. Designing for life’s most meaningful moments allowed him to become part of his clients’ stories. From bridal gowns to milestone celebrations, his work extended beyond fabric — it became memory. “You witness everything,” he shares. “The tears, the joy, the stress. It’s a rewarding experience.”

Then a masterpiece entered the picture

Ortiz’s signature style, particularly in Filipiniana, is rooted in heritage. Inspired by his mother’s ternos, he reimagined traditional silhouettes with a modern sensibility. His work has since graced high-profile events, including political gatherings and national occasions. Yet, recognition did not come without criticism. Over time, he learned to anchor himself not in public opinion, but in passion. “You cannot please everyone,” he admits. “What matters is your love for your craft.”

Beyond design, Ortiz emerged as a leader within the fashion community. As a former president of the Fashion Design Council of the Philippines, he gained a broader perspective on the industry’s challenges — particularly the lack of support for local textiles and manufacturing. Despite these realities, he remains steadfast in his advocacy.

For Ortiz, promoting Filipino fashion goes beyond aesthetics. It is about identity. While indigenous weaves play a vital role, he emphasizes that the true essence of Filipino design lies in something deeper. “It’s not just about the materials,” he explains. “It’s about the heart of the Filipino.”

He has carried this belief onto the global stage, presenting collections in cities like Tokyo and London. When asked to define his work, his answer is simple yet profound: “Mahal ko ang bayan ko.” His creations are not just garments — they are expressions of love for his country.

Good relationships create great results

Central to Ortiz’s journey is his relationship with the people he works with. Over the years, he has led teams of artisans, seamstresses, and collaborators, understanding that creativity thrives in an environment of respect. For him, kindness is not separate from success — it is essential to it.

This philosophy was tested during the pandemic, one of the most challenging periods of his life. With a workforce to support and uncertainty all around, Ortiz found himself starting from zero. It was a time marked by emotional and mental strain, yet he held on through faith and perseverance. “You just pray,” he says simply.

As the world reopened, so did opportunities. Ortiz embraced change, venturing into e-commerce, reconnecting with clients, and returning to fashion shows. For him, creativity remains an outlet — a space where he can explore ideas beyond the boundaries of bespoke work.