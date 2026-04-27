Body found along Currimao Shoreline; Police probe possible foul play

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old male from Batac City.

According to Soriano, the initial investigation showed that the victim sustained a wound on the forehead measuring about an inch, with visible exposure of the skull. The attending municipal health officer, Dr. Adielou Fidelio Abad, determined the cause of death as traumatic brain injury.

Despite the medical findings, police emphasized that the possibility of foul play has not been dismissed. Authorities have requested a full autopsy examination to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Based on accounts from the victim’s family, he was a person with disability (PWD) with an intellectual condition. Relatives said he tended to wander far from home, especially when intoxicated or during episodes related to his condition.

Police are also examining environmental factors surrounding the incident. Soriano described the area where the body was found as dark and lacking surveillance, noting the absence of CCTV cameras. He added that local ordinances impose restrictions in the area during nighttime due to safety concerns.

Soriano urged the public, particularly visitors to coastal and tourist areas in Currimao, to avoid going to isolated shoreline locations at night due to poor visibility and potential risks.

He also called on anyone with information that may help in the investigation to coordinate with the Currimao Police Station.

“This is a peaceful community, and incidents like this are rare,” Soriano said, adding that public cooperation is crucial in determining whether criminal activity was involved