Leachon urges stronger hantavirus info drive

Symptoms include fever, cough, and muscle pain and may progress to pneumonia in severe cases.

The hantavirus had been reported in a cruise ship manned by Filipino seafarers who are now under quarantine.

Leachon clarified the hantavirus is far less contagious than Covid-19 because human-to-human transmission remains limited, making the possibility of a global pandemic relatively low.

Still, he warned OFWs, especially seafarers and cruise ship workers, against complacency.