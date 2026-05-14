Leachon urges stronger hantavirus info drive

Health advocate Dr. Anthony Leachon urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to remain vigilant against the hantavirus, while stressing that the disease remains a “low risk” global threat.
In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW program, Leachon explained that the hantavirus is primarily transmitted through exposure to the urine, saliva, or droppings of infected rodents.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and muscle pain and may progress to pneumonia in severe cases.
The hantavirus had been reported in a cruise ship manned by Filipino seafarers who are now under quarantine.
Leachon clarified the hantavirus is far less contagious than Covid-19 because human-to-human transmission remains limited, making the possibility of a global pandemic relatively low.
Still, he warned OFWs, especially seafarers and cruise ship workers, against complacency.
He called on shipping companies and employers to maintain proper sanitation aboard vessels and urged workers to continue observing basic health precautions such as wearing masks in crowded areas, using gloves and boots when necessary, and practicing good hygiene.
While there is currently no vaccine or direct cure for the hantavirus, Leachon said prevention remains the best defense.
He encouraged OFWs to strengthen their immune systems through proper diet, exercise, adequate rest, and by avoiding smoking, vaping, and excessive alcohol consumption.