DoH: Phl remains hantavirus-free

The Department of Health (DoH) announced Tuesday that there are no recorded cases of hantavirus in the Philippines, following concerns over an outbreak on an international cruise ship.
DoH spokesperson Undersecretary Albert Domingo confirmed that no local infections have been detected as of 5 May.
The announcement comes after three passengers died of the virus aboard the Atlantic Cruise ship. Health officials confirmed that all 38 Filipino crew members on the vessel are safe and have not contracted the illness.
While the country has no new cases in 2026, infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante cited that there have been rare, isolated reports of hantavirus-positive patients in the Philippines in previous years.