38 Filipinos aboard virus-hit cruise ship declared safe

Thirty-eight Filipinos aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius have been declared safe against hantavirus following the death of three passengers and reports of critically ill travelers, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Albert Domingo confirmed that the Filipinos among the crew tested negative and showed no signs of illness, according to the World Health Organization’s report. The department said it is coordinating with WHO on the situation.