La Salle dominates; Granada keeps crown

The 19-year-old rookie campaigner showed composure beyond her years throughout the four-day tournament organized by ICTSI and the Philippine Golf Foundation. After leading the opening round and briefly surrendering the top spot to Enderun’s Kristyanna Herrera in the second round, Bucay regained control with a gutsy third-round effort and never relinquished it.

Bracing for a final-round challenge from both Herrera and Chan, Bucay minimized costly mistakes over the demanding Midlands backside and Lucky 9 layout, where one bad hole can quickly derail a round.

Herrera failed to replicate her second-round surge, leaving Chan as Bucay’s chief challenger. Chan tried to mount a late charge with identical 52s for a 104, but Bucay’s sizeable cushion proved enough.

Despite struggling home with a backside 60 in her highest round of the tournament, Bucay finished with a 72-hole aggregate of 423 to clinch the crown by three strokes over Chan, who pooled a 426. Herrera also shot a 110 to take bronze with a 428.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to win because I’m not the type of person to go like tournaments. I’m not really competitive in golf,” said Bucay, who only took up the sport for fun during Grade 11.

But the breakthrough victory may signal a change in mindset.

“Yeah, it definitely gave me a confidence boost for upcoming tournaments,” she said.

Bucay previously carded rounds of 101, 109 and 103 before weathering the pressure-packed finale.