Bucay, Granada hold command

TAGAYTAY — Phoebe Bucay produced a stirring comeback to lift La Salle-1 back into command, moving the Taft-based squad within 18 holes of sweeping the women’s individual and team titles in the second ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament at Midlands on Wednesday.
Trailing by five strokes entering the third round, Bucay flipped the momentum at the demanding Lucky 9 course with a 103, capitalizing on Kristyanna Herrera’s late struggles to seize a five-shot lead in the individual race.
The decisive shift came over the final nine holes, where Bucay posted a 48 while Herrera stumbled with a 58 after both matched 55s on the front nine at Midlands. The 10-shot swing gave Bucay a 54-hole total of 313.
Now one round away from a potential first title, Bucay is focused on holding off Herrera’s expected challenge while managing her nerves.
“If ever, this would be my first championship. I’m kind of nervous and feeling the pressure, but I want to do well for La Salle,” Bucay said, adding she worked on her short game immediately after her round.
La Salle-1 also strengthened its grip on the team crown, with Stacey Chan adding a 102 as the Lady Archers compiled a 205 for a three-day total of 635, extending their lead to 17 strokes over Enderun heading into the final round of the ICTSI- and Philippine Golf Foundation–organized event.
Ateneo’s Tatiana Ong, competing individually, shot a 100 to move into third at 321, while Chan is just a stroke behind at 322. St. Benilde’s Oliva Bermudo sits fifth with 334 after a 110.
Despite the wide gap, Enderun remains in contention. Herrera stayed at 318 despite a 113, while Daine Pillerin’s 119 placed her at 340 as the team closed at 652. St. Benilde stood at 669 after a 223, while Mapua followed at 697.
In the men’s division, St. Benilde’s Sean Granada survived a shaky round but birdied two of the last three holes of Lucky 9 to salvage a 75 and regain a four-stroke lead over La Salle-1’s Gabriel Canlas.
Canlas erased a seven-shot deficit and briefly caught Granada after nine holes at Midlands with a 34 against Granada’s 41. Granada responded with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to stay on top at 222.
Canlas settled for a 72 and 226, setting up a final-round duel.
Arvin Ong carded an 80 for third at 238 as La Salle-1 widened its men’s team lead to 12 strokes at 458 over St. Benilde (470) and Ateneo (483).