Bucay, Granada hold command

The decisive shift came over the final nine holes, where Bucay posted a 48 while Herrera stumbled with a 58 after both matched 55s on the front nine at Midlands. The 10-shot swing gave Bucay a 54-hole total of 313.

Now one round away from a potential first title, Bucay is focused on holding off Herrera’s expected challenge while managing her nerves.

“If ever, this would be my first championship. I’m kind of nervous and feeling the pressure, but I want to do well for La Salle,” Bucay said, adding she worked on her short game immediately after her round.

La Salle-1 also strengthened its grip on the team crown, with Stacey Chan adding a 102 as the Lady Archers compiled a 205 for a three-day total of 635, extending their lead to 17 strokes over Enderun heading into the final round of the ICTSI- and Philippine Golf Foundation–organized event.