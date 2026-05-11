Granada, Bucay conquer Midlands

The reigning champion, who edged La Salle’s Zachary Castro in a sudden-death playoff to win the inaugural collegiate crown at Summit Point last year, opened a two-stroke cushion over La Salle-1’s Lucas Aldeguer, who carded a 77.

La Salle-1’s John Gabriel Canlas stood in third with an 80, while La Salle-2’s Jet Ang shot an 82. La Salle-1’s Arvin Ong, Ateneo-1’s Emilio Curran and Ateneo-2’s Carl Udasco matched 83s.

Bucay, meanwhile, battled through the tough scoring conditions and scrambled for a 101 to establish a four-shot lead in the women’s division over Enderun College’s Kristyanna Herrera, who shot a 105.

La Salle-1’s Stacey Chan and Saint Benilde-1’s Charlene Jagunos stayed within striking distance after a pair of 106s.

La Salle-1 likewise grabbed the upper hand in the men’s team competition under the three-to-play, two-to-count format, combining for a 157 behind Aldeguer’s 77 and Canlas’ 80, with Ong’s 83 not counting.

Granada carried Saint Benilde-1 with his 75 while Nathan Lee added an 85 as the Blazers assembled a 160, three shots off the pace.

Ateneo-1 placed third with a 163 behind Udasco’s 80 and Curran’s 83.

La Salle-2 occupied fourth at 166 after Ang and Andrew Chua carded 82 and 84, respectively, while Ateneo-2 rounded out the top five with a 167 on Udasco’s 83 and Zachary Nicart’s 84.