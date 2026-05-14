Karate One kicks off with festive rites

Invited to grace the occasion are POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Senators Pia Arroyo and Christopher “Bong” Go, who are also supporters of the four-day championships.

Lim encouraged local fans to watch the topnotch karate action featuring aspiring karatekas from 59 countries worldwide, revealing that price of tickets were marked down and pegged at P300 each for the rest of three days.

“This is a huge chance for our local sports fans to witness karate at its best among the young for the remaining three days, an opportunity that they would not want to miss,” he said.

Malaysian Asian Karate Federation chief Vincent Chen has given the local organizers led by Lim the thumbs-up at the start of the competition yesterday, declaring that “this more than we asked for. I fully trust Lim and his organizing team and I have no complaints.”

Chen proudly pointed out that global youth karate festival sanctioned by the World Karate Federation was the first in Southeast Asia “so this is a great boost to the grassroots sports development of our member countries.”