Japanese envoy pledges deeper tech ties

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya met with Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda on Thursday to reaffirm Japan’s commitment to strengthening telecommunications cooperation between the two nations.

During the courtesy call, Endo stressed the importance of the digital partnership in the context of the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) framework. The meeting focused on deepening the long-standing technological ties cultivated between Japan and the Philippines.