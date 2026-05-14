Japanese envoy pledges deeper tech ties

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya met with Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda on Thursday to reaffirm Japan’s commitment to strengthening telecommunications cooperation between the two nations.
During the courtesy call, Endo stressed the importance of the digital partnership in the context of the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) framework. The meeting focused on deepening the long-standing technological ties cultivated between Japan and the Philippines.
Endo and Aguda also discussed the upcoming state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan. Both officials expressed optimism that the visit would serve as a catalyst for further strengthening bilateral relations and infrastructure collaboration.
The meeting comes as the DICT continues to seek international partnerships to bolster the country’s digital connectivity and cybersecurity regional standing.