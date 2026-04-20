Endo highlights Japan-Mindanao ties

The events were part of the 2026 commemorations of the 70th Anniversary of Japan-Philippines Friendship.

During his lectures, Endo underscored the “steadfast” nature of Japan’s ties to the Mindanao region, noting that historical connections continue to serve as a foundation for modern collaborative efforts.

The visit also featured cultural and educational exchanges. At Holy Cross of Davao College, Madam Endo hosted a Japanese cultural presentation and an ikebana (flower arranging) workshop. At Ateneo de Davao, the couple visited a Japanese language class to interact with students.

On the diplomatic front, Endo met with Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte on Thursday to discuss ongoing partnerships. He also met with Davao business community representatives to explore further economic collaborations and shared resources.

Endo’s itinerary also included a meeting Friday with Mindanao Development Authority chairperson Leo Tereso A. Magno to review regional development projects.

Before departing, the ambassador visited the site of the city’s Waste-to-Energy facility project. The initiative is a key infrastructure project supported by Japan’s Official Development Assistance.

The visit also included a fellowship lunch with alumni of the Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program Davao Region Chapter.