Palace considers Japan’s invitation for state visit

The meeting will center on both countries’ confirmation of “cooperation toward realizing a free and open ⁠Indo-Pacific and to coordinate responses to China's ⁠maritime expansion.”

Just last March, Japan and the Philippines marked the 70th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations.

Diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Manila were normalized on July 23, 1956, following a post-World War II reconciliation forged under former President Elpidio Quirino.

The two countries’ bilateral relations have since evolved into a key pillar for stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During that celebration, Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines H.E. Endo Kazuya characterized the two countries’ relationship as entering a “golden age” as cooperation is “deepening and extending steadily across all fields.”

He added that the two countries’ bilateral ties could even serve as a model for other nations as “benevolence and long-term perspective have paved the way for genuine reconciliation and seven decades of friendship.”

“As maritime nations located along significant sea lanes in a close neighborhood, both allied with the United States, and facing similar challenges against maritime order, our security cooperation is a natural necessity,” he said.

The diplomat also noted that Japan remained the Philippines’ top source of official development assistance, which has funded several critical infrastructure projects over the years.

The partnership has also expanded into defense, with Japan emerging as a key security partner as maritime challenges escalate.

This includes, among others, the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) in 2024, which facilitates joint training and the deployment of troops.

Trilateral cooperation among the Philippines, Japan, and the United States, and the quadrilateral cooperation among the Philippines-Japan-the U.S.-Australia "are both growing," Endo said, adding that he anticipated “strengthened participation of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in upcoming Balikatan exercises held in the Philippines.”

He added that he was seeing “new possibilities emerging in Japan–Philippines relations,” including “promising horizons for cooperation in fields such as space, green transformation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.”