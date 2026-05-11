FREEDOM RALLY: TRIBUNE, ArenaPlus team up for Independence Day picklefest

The collaboration aims to draw nearly 300 participants for a day of high-octane competition and camaraderie, all while celebrating the 128th Independence Day in the same town where the country’s freedom from colonial rule was first proclaimed.

Branded as the “Dink-Dependence Day Showdown,” the tournament offers substantial cash prizes for winners alongside trophies, medals and premium rewards, including hotel accommodations, gift certificates, and food vouchers. All participants will also receive competition shirts, snacks, drinks and various freebies from event sponsors, including the Philippine Sports Commission and JC Premiere.

The Villar Foundation serves as the event’s benefactor, with additional support from the Department of Finance, as well as Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Mark Villar.

Vicencio emphasized that ArenaPlus is providing all-out support because it believes more Filipino athletes deserve the limelight, especially in an emerging sport that masterfully combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

“At ArenaPlus, supporting basketball and volleyball is only scratching the surface of what we can achieve,” said Vicencio, who has been a key figure in bankrolling major international events like the International Series Philippines and the Philippine Golf Championship.

“There are many athletes out there who deserve the spotlight. We are currently expanding our reach to golf and other disciplines, and now we are here to elevate pickleball. We’ve seen Filipinos excel worldwide, and we believe supporting pickleball highlights the immense untapped potential outside of mainstream sports.”

Vicencio added that he is thrilled to collaborate with the Tribune, noting the long-standing synergy between the two brands.

“This partnership isn't new; we’ve worked with DAILY TRIBUNE many times, and the organization has been instrumental in helping us achieve our objectives through their comprehensive coverage,” Vicencio said.

“This pickleball tie-up is the cherry on top — it's something fun, different, and we’re excited to see this further strengthen our relationship.”

Manicad, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to ArenaPlus, noting that their commitment to an emerging sport will significantly uplift Filipino athletes at the grassroots level.

“We value the trust ArenaPlus has placed in us,” Manicad said, adding that special prizes will also be awarded to participants who arrive in their best Independence Day-themed attire.

“This support highlights a shared mission to uplift all Filipino athletes. We hope this collaboration marks the beginning of a fruitful relationship between the No. 1 PAGCOR-licensed sportsbook and the most trusted, dynamic and innovative news organization in the country.”