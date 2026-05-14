Home is not one place

It is where my seeds were planted. My father came carrying faith, conviction, and a belief that Filipino Muslims belonged not in the margins of the republic, but within its living center.

But Manila is also a vortex. It does not ask permission. It spins, pulls and demands. You learn to move not always with grace, but with grip.

My father came here on a mission, and part of my own life began here. But Manila does not exhaust me either.

Maybe places are not sealed containers. Maybe people are not too. Doreen Massey helps me see Manila, Payawan and Radapan as different claims on one life.

What remains, then, is longing.

Not the longing to return to one homeland. Avtar Brah’s “homing desire” comes close: becoming at home with all that has made me, without assuming home must be fixed.

Once, my revered Professor Cadz Malbarosa brought me to my senses: do not chase glitter, fame, fortune, or power. Chase instead what gives stability and sustainability.

I hear his words differently now. Stability and sustainability are not merely career advice. They ask what life can stand without being consumed and what work can endure without hollowing the soul.

Maybe that is why Payawan and Radapan stayed with me.

In the rolling plateau, I saw stability. On the slopes where the clouds seemed to rest, I sensed sustainability. Perhaps I was looking at a language my life had been trying to learn.

Paul Ricoeur might call this narrative identity. I would call it more simply: The slow work of understanding why my story was written this way.

I was not born in Payawan. I was not raised in Radapan. Manila planted me, but it does not own the whole of me. My father’s mission brought our story to the center, but my own mission remains less certain.

Maybe I will find it here. Maybe elsewhere. Maybe part of the mission is the rediscovery itself: the journey back by road, memory, faith, responsibility and listening to places that remain partly alien yet necessary.

Maybe that is why the longing stays. Not to prove that I am lost.

But to remind me that the map is not finished.