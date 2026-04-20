Eala reunites with ex-foes

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna will enter the Caja Majica in Spain with confidence as she improved to No. 44 in the WTA rankings.

Names such as Donna Vekic of Croatia, Panna Udvardy of Hungary, Lulu Sun of New Zealand, are in the qualifiers.

Alycia Parks of the United States is among the former foes in the qualifying round and could face Eala in the main draw.

Parks defeated Eala last January in the first round of the Australian Open while Sun won her match with the Filipina ace in the semifinal of the Jingshan Open in China last September.

Meanwhile, Eala defeated Vekic in the Auckland Open in the Last 32 last January and took down Udvardy last September in the final of the Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

Should Eala win the first round in the Madrid Open, she will face world No. 21 Elise Mertens of Belgium in the Round of 64.