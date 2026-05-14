DSWD distributes cash aid to farmers affected by Mayon eruption

Gatchalian said the mission follows a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain a consistent government presence in the region.

“The instructions of the president are very clear. We will closely monitor the incident here in Mayon because this is an ongoing disaster concern,” Gatchalian said.

While the agency provides immediate food packs, Gatchalian noted that families require liquid assets for long-term needs like medicine. To fund these efforts, the secretary said the national government maintains a Quick Response Fund of approximately P35 billion.

“There are still ample funds. Less than half has been utilized so far,” he said.