DSWD distributes cash aid to farmers affected by Mayon eruption

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited Albay province Thursday to oversee the distribution of emergency cash to thousands of farmers struggling under the continued eruption of Mayon Volcano.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) began releasing P10,230 in Emergency Cash Transfer assistance to each beneficiary. The payout covers 1,519 farmers in Guinobatan, 842 in Camalig, and 437 in Legazpi City.
Gatchalian said the mission follows a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain a consistent government presence in the region.
“The instructions of the president are very clear. We will closely monitor the incident here in Mayon because this is an ongoing disaster concern,” Gatchalian said.
While the agency provides immediate food packs, Gatchalian noted that families require liquid assets for long-term needs like medicine. To fund these efforts, the secretary said the national government maintains a Quick Response Fund of approximately P35 billion.
“There are still ample funds. Less than half has been utilized so far,” he said.
The cash distribution coincides with a separate three-day relief mission launched Wednesday by the Office of the Vice President. That operation aims to provide food packs, hygiene kits, and water to approximately 70,150 families across 160 villages.
Mayon has been in a state of effusive eruption for 66 days, creating a slow-motion crisis for the province. Satellite data shows ashfall has blanketed more than 8,500 hectares, an area roughly half the size of Quezon City. The unrest has also disrupted education at 132 schools.
The volcano remains at Alert Level 3, indicating intensified magmatic unrest. State volcanologists warned that a hazardous eruption is still possible.
While a danger zone is currently in place, officials have advised residents within an 8-kilometer radius to remain prepared for potential expanded evacuation orders.