DSWD visits Albay, ensures ECT assistance to farmers

Gatchalian said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed him to monitor the government’s ongoing efforts for residents affected by the Mayon Volcano eruption.

“Again, the instructions of the President are very clear. We will closely monitor the incident here in Mayon because this is an ongoing disaster concern”, the DSWD chief added.

Aside from the distribution of cash assistance, the DSWD Secretary met with local executives in the Bicol Region and also discussed preemptive measures and possible effects of typhoons on the disaster situation in the province.

The DSWD also said it is tapping into a substantial national reserve specifically allocated for rapid disaster response.

Gatchalian noted that the national government still has a Quick Response Fund (QRF) worth around P35 billion.

“There are still ample funds. Less than half has been utilized so far, and hopefully we won’t have to use all of it,” he said.

The DSWD official said the agency provides immediate assistance through relief packs, but families may still need additional support for medicines and other daily needs in the long term.

“That’s why the Emergency Cash Transfer comes into play, because we want to ensure that the overall health and well-being of evacuees and affected families are properly addressed”, Gatchalian said.