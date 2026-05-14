DoTr suspends PITX terminal fees

Public utility vehicle operators using the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) are expected to save more than P5 million over the next three months following a suspension of terminal fees starting next week.
Acting Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Banoy Lopez said Thursday the measure is intended to provide immediate financial relief to thousands of drivers and operators who use the terminal daily.
The suspension aims to help the transport sector cope with rising fuel costs without passing the burden to commuters through fare hikes
“This initiative is a big help to them because they will save on terminal fees, which they can use to buy fuel or for any of their other expenses,” Lopez said.
Under the current rate structure, provincial buses pay up to P100 per onboarding at the terminal. City buses and UV Express vehicles are charged P20, while traditional and modern jeepneys and taxis pay P10.
The program covers all public utility vehicles operating at the facility, including provincial and city buses, modern and traditional jeepneys, UV Express units, and taxis.
The DoTr said the suspension will remain in effect for 90 days. Officials cited the program could be extended depending on a future assessment of fuel prices and the overall condition of the transport sector.