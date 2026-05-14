DoTr suspends PITX terminal fees

The suspension aims to help the transport sector cope with rising fuel costs without passing the burden to commuters through fare hikes

“This initiative is a big help to them because they will save on terminal fees, which they can use to buy fuel or for any of their other expenses,” Lopez said.

Under the current rate structure, provincial buses pay up to P100 per onboarding at the terminal. City buses and UV Express vehicles are charged P20, while traditional and modern jeepneys and taxis pay P10.