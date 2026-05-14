DOTr suspends PITX terminal fees for three months

According to the DOTr, the initiative could help public utility vehicle operators save around P5 million as more commuters continue to shift to public transportation instead of using private vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports the move to help ease the financial burden on drivers and operators.

Lopez said the savings from terminal fees could instead be used by operators and drivers for operational expenses, particularly fuel costs.

The DOTr noted that provincial buses normally pay at least P100 per onboarding, UV Express vehicles pay P20, while modern and traditional jeepneys pay around P10 in terminal fees.

The agency added that the possibility of extending the three-month suspension would depend on the department’s assessment.

The DOTr said the initiative aligns with the president’s directive to ease the burden on commuters and transport workers amid rising inflation and oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.