PUV operators save over P5M from PITX fee suspension

In recommending the suspension, Lopez said the measure will help operators cope with rising fuel costs while ensuring that they can continue their operations without passing additional expenses on to commuters.

“This initiative is a big help to them because they will save on terminal fees, which they can use to buy fuel or for any of their other expenses,” Lopez said.

Under the current fee structure, provincial buses pay up to P100 per onboarding at PITX, while city buses and UV Express vehicles are charged P20. Traditional and modern jeepneys, as well as taxis, pay P10 each.

The free terminal fee program covers all PUVs operating at PITX, including provincial buses, city buses, modern public utility jeepneys, traditional jeepneys, UV Express vehicles, and taxis.

The DOTr said the suspension will remain in effect for three months but may still be extended depending on the department’s assessment of the transport sector’s situation and fuel prices.