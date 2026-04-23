Julia Montes’ pregnancy: Reason behind Coco Martin’s show delay?

Soon after, a blind item surfaced claiming that a show was canceled because its lead star got pregnant.

Just recently, we got wind of who that lead star was, and it turned out to be Julia Montes, Martin’s longtime partner.

It was also reported that this was not Montes’ first pregnancy — allegedly her third, if rumors are to be believed.

Now, Martin is reportedly looking for an A-list actress to replace Montes. It was whispered to us that Angel Locsin is being considered for the role, but she does not seem keen on accepting the project, having already retired from acting.