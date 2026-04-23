Julia Montes’ pregnancy: Reason behind Coco Martin’s show delay?

When Sigabo, a new comic-action series, was announced to replace Batang Quiapo in its 8 p.m. timeslot, many were already excited.
However, a later announcement clarified that it would not air as scheduled because the production team had grown exhausted from the demanding work of taping Batang Quiapo and Sigabo almost simultaneously.
Soon after, a blind item surfaced claiming that a show was canceled because its lead star got pregnant.
Just recently, we got wind of who that lead star was, and it turned out to be Julia Montes, Martin’s longtime partner.
It was also reported that this was not Montes’ first pregnancy — allegedly her third, if rumors are to be believed.
Now, Martin is reportedly looking for an A-list actress to replace Montes. It was whispered to us that Angel Locsin is being considered for the role, but she does not seem keen on accepting the project, having already retired from acting.
Wedding bell rumors for ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla
When Luigi Muhlach called Daniel Padilla bayaw (brother-in-law), netizens were taken by surprise. Muhlach is the half-brother of Kaila Estrada, who is currently Padilla’s inamorata.
That single online greeting led many to wonder if a wedding between Padilla and Estrada is on the horizon, with rumors claiming they are altar-bound next year.
Interestingly, Kathryn Bernardo’s recent photo also sparked wedding rumors, as netizens noticed what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger.
Although there has been no confirmation, Bernardo has been seen several times with Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala, most recently at an airport in Thailand, where she celebrated her 30th birthday.
New family reality series streams today on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube
Celebrity parents Janella Salvador, Elisse Joson, and influencer Vlad Magallanes step into a new kind of spotlight — this time with their kids — as they headline “Lactum Bibo-lilits Galing Challenges 2.0,” the latest family reality series from ABS-CBN, premiering today, April 24.
This season, “Lactum Bibo-lilits Galing Challenges” returns with a more engaging and meaningful format, demonstrating that children are capable of more than we often expect.
Centered on the theme “Bibo Today, Ready Tomorrow,” the show follows three Bibo-lilits as they work together and venture into the real world to take on life skills-inspired challenges that prepare them for the future.
Featuring beloved personalities and their children—Elisse with daughter Felize, Janella with son Jude, and Vlad with daughter Akasha — the show highlights their pagiging listo, wais, at bibo. Across three episodes, viewers will watch the Bibo-lilits tackle challenges such as budgeting, building, and developing people skills. More than simply completing tasks, the kids learn to collaborate, solve problems, and make sound decisions — proving that being “bibo” today means being ready for anything tomorrow.
Complementing the main episodes are three companion features that spotlight the parents, offering intimate and heartfelt stories that reveal the values, lessons, and everyday efforts shaping each child’s growth. From teaching responsibility and financial awareness to nurturing independence and self-worth, the series delivers a blend of entertainment, heart, and purpose that resonates with modern Filipino families.
At its core, “Lactum Bibo-lilits Galing Challenges 2.0” is more than just a kids’ reality show — it is a celebration of how play, guidance, and everyday learning moments help raise confident, capable children who are ready to take on the world.