CIDG raid in Sultan Kudarat yields illegal firearms

Confiscated during the operation were a Springfield M1 Garand rifle, a caliber 9mm sub-machine gun, a caliber .45 pistol, several magazines, and assorted live ammunition.

The arrested suspect, identified only by the alias “Bert,” was reportedly found in possession and control of the firearms without the necessary permits, licenses, or legal authority. Authorities also said the firearms were not duly registered, making their possession illegal under existing laws.

The operation forms part of the CIDG’s intensified implementation of OPLAN Paglalansag Omega, a nationwide campaign aligned with the directive of Philippine National Police Chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. to sustain efforts against loose firearms and criminality.

CIDG Director Robert AA Morico II commended the operating units, including CIDG Regional Field Unit 12 headed by PCOL Annie U. Mangelen and the CIDG Sultan Kudarat Provincial Field Unit led by PMAJ Jasper Benedict P. Santos, for the successful operation.

Authorities said the confiscation of the firearms is part of ongoing efforts to remove instruments of violence from communities and prevent crimes linked to illegal weapons.

The CIDG assured the public that it remains committed to enforcing firearms laws and intensifying operations against loose firearms, gunrunning syndicates, and gun-for-hire groups across the country.