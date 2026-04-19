SPD nabs multiple suspects in anti-illegal firearms operations

The Southern Police District (SPD) delivered a strong blow against illegal firearms and explosives through a series of intensified operations, resulting in multiple arrests in the cities of Taguig and Muntinlupa.
In Barangay Pinagsama, Taguig City, police swiftly acted on a report of a man indiscriminately brandishing a firearm during a drinking session.
The suspect, identified only as alias Fernando, 30, construction worker and resident of Barangay Pinagsama, was intercepted along Firefly Street.
A loaded caliber .38 revolver with live ammunition was recovered from his possession. Unable to present any legal authority to carry the firearm, he now faces charges for violation of Republic Act 10591.
In a more critical operation in Barangay South Signal, Taguig City, two individuals were caught in the act during a targeted police surveillance.
The suspects were identified as alias Guillermo,19, a rider and resident of Barangay North Signal, and alias Ranier, 18, a resident of Barangay Central Signal, Taguig City.
Authorities seized a live hand grenade from alias Guillermo and a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine from alias “Ranier”—clear indicators of a serious threat to public safety.
Both suspects failed to provide the required permits, prompting the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act 9516 and Republic Act 10591.
Simultaneously, in Muntinlupa City, joint operatives implemented two court-issued search warrants in Barangays Poblacion and Tunasan, resulting in the arrest of two additional suspects.
In Barangay Poblacion, alias Arnold, 30, unemployed and a resident of the area, was arrested following the implementation of a search warrant, which led to the seizure of a caliber .38 revolver and live ammunition.
Meanwhile, in Barangay Tunasan, alias Mic, 59, unemployed and a resident of the said barangay, was also arrested after authorities recovered a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number during the service of another search warrant.
All arrested individuals are now under police custody and are facing appropriate charges.
All confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic examination and cross-matching, while verification processes are underway to determine whether the recovered weapons are registered or classified as loose firearms.