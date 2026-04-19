SPD nabs multiple suspects in anti-illegal firearms operations

Authorities seized a live hand grenade from alias Guillermo and a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine from alias “Ranier”—clear indicators of a serious threat to public safety.

Both suspects failed to provide the required permits, prompting the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act 9516 and Republic Act 10591.

Simultaneously, in Muntinlupa City, joint operatives implemented two court-issued search warrants in Barangays Poblacion and Tunasan, resulting in the arrest of two additional suspects.

In Barangay Poblacion, alias Arnold, 30, unemployed and a resident of the area, was arrested following the implementation of a search warrant, which led to the seizure of a caliber .38 revolver and live ammunition.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Tunasan, alias Mic, 59, unemployed and a resident of the said barangay, was also arrested after authorities recovered a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number during the service of another search warrant.

All arrested individuals are now under police custody and are facing appropriate charges.

All confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic examination and cross-matching, while verification processes are underway to determine whether the recovered weapons are registered or classified as loose firearms.