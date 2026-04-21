Search warrants yield drugs, firearm in Ilocos Sur operation

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man and seized illegal drugs and a firearm during a joint law enforcement operation conducted early morning in Barangay Sta. Monica, a few days after 20 April 2026.
Personnel of the Magsingal Municipal Police Station, acting as the lead unit, together with operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit of Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, and the 1st Ilocos Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company, implemented search warrants against suspect Niko Vertudes Villahermosa, who was identified as a street-level individual.
The operation, led by Police Captain Melvin G. Trinidad, was carried out for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
Seized during the operation were two sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, with a total weight of 3.2 grams and an estimated street value of Php21,760. Also recovered were a Smith and Wesson caliber .38 revolver, five rounds of ammunition, and a black pouch.
Authorities said the suspect was informed of the reason for his arrest and was read his constitutional rights in a language he understood.
Evidence was marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect, his family, and required witnesses, including barangay officials and a Department of Justice representative. Police said the operation proceeded peacefully and in an orderly manner, and was documented using alternative recording devices in line with Supreme Court rules on body-worn cameras.
All seized items were taken to the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office for documentation before being turned over to the Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory testing. The suspect also underwent a drug test.
Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion commended the operating units, stressing law enforcement’s continued push against illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms.
“This operation reflects our ongoing efforts to clear communities of illegal drugs and loose firearms. We assure the public that the Ilocos Sur Police will remain steadfast in maintaining safety and security in every barangay,” Asuncion said.
The suspect was brought to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Magsingal for a medical examination before being placed in police custody for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.