Search warrants yield drugs, firearm in Ilocos Sur operation

Authorities said the suspect was informed of the reason for his arrest and was read his constitutional rights in a language he understood.

Evidence was marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect, his family, and required witnesses, including barangay officials and a Department of Justice representative. Police said the operation proceeded peacefully and in an orderly manner, and was documented using alternative recording devices in line with Supreme Court rules on body-worn cameras.

All seized items were taken to the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office for documentation before being turned over to the Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory testing. The suspect also underwent a drug test.

Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion commended the operating units, stressing law enforcement’s continued push against illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms.

“This operation reflects our ongoing efforts to clear communities of illegal drugs and loose firearms. We assure the public that the Ilocos Sur Police will remain steadfast in maintaining safety and security in every barangay,” Asuncion said.

The suspect was brought to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Magsingal for a medical examination before being placed in police custody for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.