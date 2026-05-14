CGHMC debuts cutting-edge robotic surgery system

Sia described the system as a breakthrough development in surgical intervention. “We gathered not merely to witness the launch of a new technology; we gather to celebrate a defining milestone in Philippine healthcare,” she said.

The Toumai system is designed for minimally invasive procedures in urology, gynecology, and general and colorectal surgery. Unlike traditional methods, the system operates through a single small incision, which surgeons say leads to less pain, smaller scars, and faster recovery times for patients.

Dr. Jason Letran, director of the CGHMC Robocare Surgery Center, said the innovation focuses on the human element of medicine. “Behind every technological breakthrough is a human being and a family hoping for healing,” Letran said.