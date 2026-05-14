CGHMC debuts cutting-edge robotic surgery system

Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) became the first facility in the Asia-Pacific region to launch the Toumai Endoscopic Single-Port Robotic Surgical System, a move hospital officials described as a milestone for Philippine healthcare.
The launch included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by CGHMC president and CEO Kelly Sia, chairperson Antonio Tan, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.
Sia described the system as a breakthrough development in surgical intervention. “We gathered not merely to witness the launch of a new technology; we gather to celebrate a defining milestone in Philippine healthcare,” she said.
The Toumai system is designed for minimally invasive procedures in urology, gynecology, and general and colorectal surgery. Unlike traditional methods, the system operates through a single small incision, which surgeons say leads to less pain, smaller scars, and faster recovery times for patients.
Dr. Jason Letran, director of the CGHMC Robocare Surgery Center, said the innovation focuses on the human element of medicine. “Behind every technological breakthrough is a human being and a family hoping for healing,” Letran said.
Medical experts noted that the single-port approach significantly reduces the risk of wound complications, such as infection and bleeding, by minimizing trauma to the body while maintaining high surgical precision.
Tan said the acquisition reflects the hospital’s 135-year commitment to advancing medical services for Filipinos. Medical director Samuel Ang added that the initiative aligns with the mission of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc. to improve the country’s healthcare standards.