CGHMC unveils Toumai Endoscopic Single-Port Robotic Surgical System

Manila-Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center announced the acquisition and official launch of the Toumai Endoscopic Single-Port Robotic Surgical System on 12 May.
Following official approval from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this innovation marks a transformative step forward for minimally invasive surgery, reinforcing CGHMC's commitment to world-class patient care, surgical precision, and medical innovation, now brought to the Philippines.
The Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System is designed to enhance surgical precision while further minimizing invasiveness and improving recovery for patients undergoing urologic, gynecologic, and general surgical procedures. By utilizing a single-entry point, the system further reduces surgical trauma, minimizes postoperative pain, shortens hospital stays, and promotes faster recovery.
CGHMC said, "The launch of the Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System represents a transformative step in our mission to deliver world-class healthcare.”
President and CEO Mr. Kelly Sia proudly announced the technology for Filipinos, highlighting it as the latest cutting-edge surgical intervention.
Special guests, Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Dr. Teodoro Herbosa and Chinese Ambassador HE Jing Quan spoke at the event, underscoring the acquisition of the single-port robotic system, including the growing medical collaboration between the Philippines and China.
The technology also recognizes this milestone as a reflection of the country's continuing advancement in healthcare innovation and surgical excellence.
This historic achievement further strengthens CGHMC's role as a leader in medical innovation through continued investments in advanced technologies that support compassionate, patient-centered, and high-quality care.
The introduction of the Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System reflects the institution's vision of combining cutting-edge science with clinical excellence to elevate the future of surgery in the Philippines.