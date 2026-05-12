CGHMC unveils Toumai Endoscopic Single-Port Robotic Surgical System

The Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System is designed to enhance surgical precision while further minimizing invasiveness and improving recovery for patients undergoing urologic, gynecologic, and general surgical procedures. By utilizing a single-entry point, the system further reduces surgical trauma, minimizes postoperative pain, shortens hospital stays, and promotes faster recovery.

CGHMC said, "The launch of the Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System represents a transformative step in our mission to deliver world-class healthcare.”

President and CEO Mr. Kelly Sia proudly announced the technology for Filipinos, highlighting it as the latest cutting-edge surgical intervention.

Special guests, Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Dr. Teodoro Herbosa and Chinese Ambassador HE Jing Quan spoke at the event, underscoring the acquisition of the single-port robotic system, including the growing medical collaboration between the Philippines and China.

The technology also recognizes this milestone as a reflection of the country's continuing advancement in healthcare innovation and surgical excellence.

This historic achievement further strengthens CGHMC's role as a leader in medical innovation through continued investments in advanced technologies that support compassionate, patient-centered, and high-quality care.

The introduction of the Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System reflects the institution's vision of combining cutting-edge science with clinical excellence to elevate the future of surgery in the Philippines.