The future of surgery: Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System

CEO Kelly Sia, along with Chairman Antonio Tan, proudly announced the technology for Filipinos, describing it as the latest cutting-edge surgical intervention and a breakthrough development in healthcare — the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We gathered not merely to witness the launch of a new technology; we gather [here today] to celebrate a defining milestone in Philippine healthcare,” Sia said.

Meanwhile, Tan underscored CGHMC’s commitment to providing compassionate care, highlighting the institution’s 135 years of delivering quality healthcare and continuously striving to advance medical services for generations of Filipinos.

Along with this, CGHMC Robocare Surgery Center Director Jason Letran emphasized how innovation can transform the human experience of surgery, highlighting the role of advanced technology in improving patient care and surgical outcomes.

“Behind every technological breakthrough is a human being [and] a family hoping for healing,” Letran said.

The future of minimally invasive surgery

The Toumai Single-Port Robotic Surgical System provides patients with less pain, smaller scars, faster recovery, reduced trauma to the body, and better cosmetic results.

The system only requires three to five small incisions, as robotic instruments and a camera function together to help minimize surgical trauma while maintaining advanced robotic precision.

It also guarantees a significant reduction in the risk of wound complications, significantly diminishing wound infection and bleeding.

The system can be used for urological procedures, general surgery, gynecologic procedures, and colorectal surgeries. It is an innovative technology designed to support safer, less invasive surgical care for Filipinos.

Furthermore, CGHMC Medical Director Samuel Ang underscored the importance of upholding the spirit and mission of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc., along with its partnerships in the Philippines, describing the system as a worthwhile initiative advancing the country’s healthcare services.