CIGNAL INTERRUPTION: MVPs Gandler, Santos eyeing new home

Cignal management decided on Tuesday to pull the plug on the team and take a leave of absence from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“This is to officially announce that the Cignal Super Spikers — Women’s Volleyball Team has filed a Leave of Absence in the Premier Volleyball League,” the team said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

“This difficult decision was taken after careful review of Cignal’s strategic direction.”

The decision, however, has opened the door for other franchises to make their bids to land key pieces from one of the league’s talent-laden powerhouses.

Precedents from the earlier exits of F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz put the Super Spikers players on the market as free agents. Depending on the terms of their current contracts, Cignal players are free to entertain offers from other clubs.

The sweepstakes for the pair of conference Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos are on as teams build up for the next season.

Both Cignal wingers are not just reliable in scoring but also serviceable on defense, as displayed in their superb outings in the Super Spikers’ runner-up finish in the recently concluded 2026 All-Filipino Conference.

The 25-year-old Gandler, whose remarkable performance towed Cignal to a third finals appearance since joining the league in 2021, was named AFC MVP while Santos bagged the highest individual award in the inaugural PVL On Tour last year.

They can provide their potential new destinations with an offensive threat and additional support on floor defense.