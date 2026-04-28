CIGNAL INTERRUPTION: MVPs Gandler, Santos eyeing new home

Cignal just ended a 13-year run in women’s club volleyball.
But for the Super Spikers players left without a home, it’s time to move on and start a new chapter with a different ballclub.
Cignal management decided on Tuesday to pull the plug on the team and take a leave of absence from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).
“This is to officially announce that the Cignal Super Spikers — Women’s Volleyball Team has filed a Leave of Absence in the Premier Volleyball League,” the team said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.
“This difficult decision was taken after careful review of Cignal’s strategic direction.”
The decision, however, has opened the door for other franchises to make their bids to land key pieces from one of the league’s talent-laden powerhouses.
Precedents from the earlier exits of F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz put the Super Spikers players on the market as free agents. Depending on the terms of their current contracts, Cignal players are free to entertain offers from other clubs.
The sweepstakes for the pair of conference Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos are on as teams build up for the next season.
Both Cignal wingers are not just reliable in scoring but also serviceable on defense, as displayed in their superb outings in the Super Spikers’ runner-up finish in the recently concluded 2026 All-Filipino Conference.
The 25-year-old Gandler, whose remarkable performance towed Cignal to a third finals appearance since joining the league in 2021, was named AFC MVP while Santos bagged the highest individual award in the inaugural PVL On Tour last year.
They can provide their potential new destinations with an offensive threat and additional support on floor defense.
Aside from the two spikers, also up for grabs are decorated setter Gel Cayuna and veteran libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig.
Cayuna has emerged as one of the league’s top playmakers, if not currently the PVL’s best. A five-time Best Setter winner, Cayuna can orchestrate the offense and also put in the points if needed.
Once regarded as one of Asia’s finest defense specialists, Macandili can provide defensive stability as well as leadership and international experience, being an Alas Pilipinas mainstay.
Middle blockers Jackie Acuna and Rose Doria-Aquino are solid net defenders, Tin Tiamzon has provided consistent support as a winger while youngbloods Ishie Lalongisipa and Jewel Encarnacion have the potential to become vital cogs for their next clubs.
Cignal’s decision to leave the PVL came just five days after the Super Spikers fell short in the AFC finals against Creamline.
It was a shocking but not surprising development, as talks about the squad folding raised concerns following Cignal’s disbandment of its men’s volleyball club.
The HD Spikers, which won nine titles in the Spikers’ Turf and one in the defunct Philippine Super Liga (PSL), were dissolved in January, ending a successful 12-year run.
Although without a title, the Super Spikers had been in the championship thrice — in the 2022 Reinforced Conference, 2024 Invitationals and the 2026 AFC.
The Shaq delos Santos-mentored Super Spikers had also collected five bronze medals. Cignal had eight podium finishes in 15 conferences it participated in the PVL.
Formed back in 2013, the Super Spikers won their lone franchise championship during the 2017 PSL Invitationals.
“Our deepest thanks go out to the players, coaches, and staff who have poured their hearts into this team over the years,” Cignal added.
“And to our fans, who have stood by us, maraming, maraming salamat!”