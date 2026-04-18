Gandler going great guns

The winger was at the helm of Cignal when it made a run for a breakthrough finals appearance in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Gandler’s all-around game was on full display when the Super Spikers formally clinched their return ticket to the biggest stage after two years following a 25-13, 13-25, 25-16, 25-16 win over Creamline in the round-robin semifinals last Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Ateneo de Manila University product tallied 24 points, 10 digs, and 10 excellent receptions, holding her own against a powerhouse squad filled with seasoned outside hitters.

Gandler’s triple-double performance in Cignal’s finals-clinching game earned her the nod as the last PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for this conference.

The high-scoring hitter credits her growth to the trust and patience given to her by the Super Spikers.