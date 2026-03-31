Bolick heroics get rewarded

Bolick sank the go-ahead three-pointer in the waning seconds of a huge victory over Barangay Ginebra in yet another superb outing to fuel the Road Warriors’ continued strong start in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

The high-scoring guard submitted 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, with his biggest and most important trey coming in the last 46.1 seconds of NLEX’s 118-113 escape of the Kings last Friday.

Bolick would then ice it on the foul line, draining three for the final count.

His heroics that brought the Road Warriors back on the right track earned Bolick the nod as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of 25 to 29 March.

Bolick said hitting big shots comes naturally in his system, simulating crunch-time situations in his practice routine.

“I work on that every day during practice,” Bolick said.

“So that when the situation comes, I’m confident knowing that I’ve been working on this since high school, college, and now in the pros. If it’s a miss, it’s on me, that’s how basketball is. I’m willing to be accountable for that.”

NLEX is currently sporting a 3-1 record tied with Terrafirma, Phoenix, and Meralco heading into the Holy Week break.

Down by a point, Bolick knocked down the go-ahead triple over the defense of RJ Abarrientos before making his trips to the line as NLEX completed its comeback from a 13-point deficit.

“This is a character win for us,” said Bolick after the Road Warriors rebounded from a 97-103 loss to defending champion TNT.

Bolick edged the likes of Ricci Rivero of Phoenix, Felix Lemetti of Rain or Shine, and Zavier Lucero of Magnolia in the award handed out by print and online reporters covering the PBA beat.

The Road Warriors return to action on Easter Sunday against Phoenix at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.