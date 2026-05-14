Angeletti to Llover: I’m a grown man

Unbeaten American bantamweight Michael Angeletti believes Kenneth Llover will be in for a total shock when they finally face off for the right to become the International Boxing Federation (IBF) mandatory challenger on 6 June in Japan.

“He’s (just) 23 years old and I am a grown man,” Angelleti said during an interview on his social media account.

Angeletti, who sports a 14-0-0 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts, even brushed off Llover’s comparison to being a Manny Pacquiao fight-alike.