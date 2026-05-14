Angeletti to Llover: I’m a grown man

Unbeaten American bantamweight Michael Angeletti believes Kenneth Llover will be in for a total shock when they finally face off for the right to become the International Boxing Federation (IBF) mandatory challenger on 6 June in Japan.
“He’s (just) 23 years old and I am a grown man,” Angelleti said during an interview on his social media account.
Angeletti, who sports a 14-0-0 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts, even brushed off Llover’s comparison to being a Manny Pacquiao fight-alike.
Standing at 5-feet-8, Angeletti holds at least a three-inch advantage over Llover, who parades a 17-0-0 card with 12 knockouts.
Llover, a southpaw, is currently training in Alfonso, Cavite.
His manager, two-division champion Gerry Peñalosa, has laid out a masterplan aimed at scoring a major upset at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.
“The crucial factor here is stamina. Kenneth has to maintain heavy pressure from start to finish,” Peñalosa said.
According to oddsmaker, Angeletti, who hails from Texas, is the clear betting favorite.
He will be fighting for the very first time outside the United States while Llover will be seeing action in Japan for the fourth time after having seen action in Osaka, Tokyo and Tokoname.